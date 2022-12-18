Donations still needed for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE- Five hundred children lined up outside St. Vincent de Paul early Saturday morning, and each left with two toys and a free breakfast.

It's all part of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas. One by one, each child came up and was handed a gift from Sylvia Weatherspoon and Bishop Michael Duca.

Michael Alcaldo with Saint Vincent de Paul says with the help of Chic-Fil-A and Essential Federal Credit Union, they are able to help bring joy to 2,000 kids.

"When you multiple that by two, that's 4,000 gifts," Alcaldo said, "It is exciting when you hear that number, because you know the impact you're making."

There is still time to help bring more joy. You can continue to drop off your donation at any Chic-Fil-A or Essential Federal Credit Union location, through Wednesday. Volunteers say they specifically need toys for certain age groups.

"We've seen more of a need for 10 to 12-year-olds," Alcaldo said.

They will continue distributing the gifts until Christmas day.