Donaldsonville man arrested after kicking in ex's door, kidnapping her

Image: APSO

GONZALES - Deputies arrested a man accused of kicking in his ex-girlfriend’s door and kidnapping her after she placed a restraining order on him.

35-year-old Thomas Guillot, of Donaldsonville, was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order, simple robbery, false imprisonment and home invasion.

APSO Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Colonial Oaks Drive in Gonzales after they received a call from a woman, yelling out the address of where she was before the call disconnected. When deputies arrived at that address, they found the front door of the residence had been kicked in, and no one was home.

Investigators then learned that a woman living at the residence had been “having problems” with her ex-boyfriend, Guillot, and she had an active restraining order in place against him.

Deputies searched the area to find Guillot in his truck with his ex-girlfriend in the passenger seat, unharmed.

The victim told deputies that the man knocked on her door, and when she realized it was him, she didn’t answer. She said he then kicked the door in, pinned her down as she tried to escape and then drove off with her in the truck.

They were later located on Stringer Bridge Road in St. Amant.