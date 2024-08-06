92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville man arrested after domestic violence incident in front of child

1 hour 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 9:34 AM August 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BELLE ROSE— A Donaldsonville man is now in jail after he hit his partner near a child Monday night.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Shane Jerome Lee was involved in some sort of fight with his partner and hit her in the face. A child was present and was involved in that fight. 

Lee was taken to a healthcare facility for evaluation and is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Trending News

He faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days