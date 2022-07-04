76°
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured
BAKER - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Authorities said the shooting happened around noon Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of W Magnolia Drive in Baker. One person was injured after a reported altercation between a man and his son-in-law.
A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital to treat multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
This is a developing story.
