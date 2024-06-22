Domestic abuse survivor speaks on Supreme Court upholding gun ban for those with restraining orders

BATON ROUGE - The Supreme Court upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence last Friday, and one victim of domestic violence spoke about the ruling.

In their first Second Amendment case since they expanded gun rights in 2022, the justices ruled 8-1 in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners.

Angela Gabriel was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend while she was bathing. The shooting left her paralyzed with two bullets still lodged in her body.

Gabriel believes the Supreme Court upholding the law is a win for those who are too scared to get away.

"To me, it was a no-brainer, I don't understand why it was even a discussion; if I am in a violent relationship and my significant other tells me he's going to blow my brains, and I file a protective order against him, don't you think I would be frightened if he was in possession of any type of firearm?", Gabriel asked.

Gabriel also hopes it can save victims from their abusers.

"When they feel like they can just do whatever they want, they are going to abuse, but if there has to be some type of accountability, someone's going to stop them from doing what they are doing; maybe they will think twice about the things they do," Gabriel said.

She also urges anyone who is struggling to get out to reach out for help.

"There is someone that will listen; there is someone you can trust," Gabriel said. "A coworker, a pastor, your mom, your sister, there is somebody. Talk to somebody because there are resources out there for you".

Louisiana has a statewide, 24-hour hotline at 1.888.411.1333 for victims of domestic violence.