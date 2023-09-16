Dogs swim before BREC pool closes for the season

BATON ROUGE- Before the gates to Liberty Lagoon are shut for the 2023 season, dozens of dogs took over.

It's BREC's annual Pool Pawty. Many owners say they have came every year.

"This is our last hoorah, bring out your dogs and have fun," BREC aquatics manager, Daniel Burg said.

"It's a lot of fun, especially interacting with the other dogs, stuff like that, it's different than the other dog parks, she has a ball with it," Max Miller said.

"It's like watching your child swim for the first time, she's fast, she's a natural," Michael Johnson said.

For sanitation reasons, dogs are not allowed until the last weekend of the season.

"It's fun because I get to see all these dogs. We have different pound groups, small dogs come first, big dogs come second," Burg said.

There'll be an open session for all dogs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.