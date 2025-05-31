Dixon Correctional inmate accused of raping, beating cellmate near death; victim suffers brain injury

JACKSON, La. — A man is in critical condition after an alleged attack by his cellmate at Dixon Correctional Institute that happened in April.

Tedrick Carter Jr., 20, was serving time for armed robbery when he was accused of beating and raping his cellmate nearly to death on the evening of April 30. Now, he is being charged with attempted murder and rape. He was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail.

The victim, an inmate in his 40s, has been on a ventilator for weeks after sustaining a major brain injury. The man, who is still on a feeding tube, only recently regained consciousness. Doctors had previously discussed end-of-life care for the victim.

Carter told investigators that his cellmate had stripped down and thrown his jumpsuit into a walkway outside of the cell the night of the alleged assault, an affidavit says.

A video from along the cellblock shows the victim trying to retrieve the jumpsuit. The video later shows guards calling for help before handcuffing Carter. Eleven minutes later, the victim’s nude body was brought to the facility’s infirmary.

Nine days later, Carter said that he was intoxicated at the time and talking to himself. He added that his cellmate told him to “keep the volume down.” Carter told investigators that the victim then “touched him” and in return, he tackled his cellmate and punched and kicked him.

Carter has since been returned to Dixon Correctional Institute.