69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

District 5 Councilmember hosting Thanksgiving community dinner this weekend

1 hour 15 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 12:37 PM November 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst is is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. 

This is the fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted at the community center on Riley Street. 

"We're going to do the traditional meal this year. We're going to do Turkey... we have dressing, we have all the sides that go with us, the pies, the cakes. We want to make sure they get everything that they want. But, we'll also have music," Hurst said. 

The dinner will be Sunday Nov. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free while supplies last.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days