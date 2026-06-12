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District 2 councilman announces multi-million-dollar rehab project for Brentwood Place
BATON ROUGE — Councilman Anthony Kenney on Friday announced a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation project for the Brentwood Place Subdivision.
The project, his office says, will bring long-awaited improvements after years of deterioration and temporary fixes.
The roads included in the project are:
Stoneview Avenue
Garland Avenue
Lebrent Avenue
Wynell Drive
Maleda Drive
Stone Drive
Caravel Court
The rehab is funded through the City-Parish Sales Tax Road Rehabilitation Program. Kennedy said this is the second neighborhood in District 2 to benefit from the initiative after the Banks Neighborhood.
"Residents of Brentwood Place deserved more than temporary fixes—they deserved a long-term investment in their neighborhood," Kenney said in a statement. "For years, residents have asked for a permanent solution to the condition of their streets. This project answers that call by investing in every roadway within Brentwood Place and delivering the infrastructure improvements residents deserve."
The project will likely start within the next 18 months, with road resurfacing set to be finished by the end of 2027.
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