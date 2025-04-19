District 10 Councilwoman hosts eighth annual Easter event for families at Expressway Park

BATON ROUGE — On the eve of Easter, Councilwoman Carolyn R. Coleman hosted a day of Easter activities for families in her district.

From noon to 5 p.m., families gathered at Expressway Park for Easter egg hunts, games and activities like a bounce house and face painting for all ages. Food was also served to the community.

The highlight of the District 10 council member's event, the Eighth Annual Build a Basket Easter Event, was the chance for kids to fill an Easter basket with eggs just in time for the holiday.

For many, this is a tradition that's been a part of their lives for years.

"I'm 22 years old now and I have my own kids," longtime attendee Lauranae Dugay said. "It's a family thing. It's really nice here, I love it."



