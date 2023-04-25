Disney+ show that spent millions filming in Baton Rouge canceled after one season

Photo via Disney

BATON ROUGE - After one 10-episode season filmed heavily in the capital city, Disney's "National Treasure: Edge of History" has been canceled, according to The Advocate.

The Disney+ series spent approximately $56 million on its Louisiana filming, Katie Patton Pryor with the Baton Rouge Film Commission told The Advocate.

"Of course we are disappointed there will not be a second season, but we are forever grateful that our beautiful city will always be part of this notable franchise," Pryor said Monday.

Through the show's first season, viewers were able to catch sly Easter eggs like shots of the USS KIDD Veterans Museum, the old Chase Bank building, Ideal Market on Burbank Drive, and the Garden District.