Disney, NFL team up for new t-shirt collection

Ahead of the upcoming 2021 National Football League Draft, the NFL and Disney Company have partnered with Junk Food Clothing to create a collection of NFL team-themed apparel that features popular characters from Star Wars, the Marvel universe, and other classic Disney characters.

Fans will be able to sport t-shirts featuring Mickey Mouse, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and a host of Marvel superheros.

According to Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of the NFL's consumer products division, the new t-shirts were designed to inspire NFL fans with depictions of their favorite characters alongside their favorite football teams.

Ruggiero said, “The NFL continues to reimagine our consumer products through standout collaborations that capture the essence of the brands involved. This collection, which launches ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, features retro designs that will appeal to new and existing fans alike. We are excited to celebrate characters people adore such as Mickey Mouse, Marvel’s Captain America and Luke Skywalker designed alongside the NFL teams they love.”

A recent report from License Global says this rollout marks the NFL’s and Disney’s most extensive co-branded apparel collection together.

Football fans will be able to purchase the new gear just in time for the NFL draft, which will take place April 29 through May 1.

The Mickey Mouse, “Star Wars” and Marvel inspired collections are available for purchase here.