Disney Channel Star, Cameron Boyce, dead at 20 years old

Disney channel star, Cameron Boyce, has died at the age of 20 years old.

His family confirmed his death Saturday. They said the cause was due to an ongoing medical condition.

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show "Jessie", and the movie "Descendants".

A Disney spokesperson described him as an "incredibly talented performer and remarkably caring and thoughtful person".

Boyce was set to appear in the new HBO comedy series "Mrs. Fletcher," set to release this fall.