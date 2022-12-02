Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent fix coming

BATON ROUGE - It took less than 24 hours for the city-parish to respond to a call from 2 On Your Side. After Monday's story about a dip in the road in Riverbend, several parish trucks brought heavy machinery to the scene Tuesday. The road was torn up so the crew could take a closer look at the problem underground.

Angela Aucoin contacted 2 On Your Side about it and says some neighbors have been calling the parish for years trying to get something done.

"I'm just frustrated that it took so long for us to get something done, but I knew something was wrong because it just kept caving in," Aucoin said.

The parish says the crew found that a 12" pipe under the road between the two storm drains is broken and will need to be replaced. In the meantime, the dip was corrected and asphalt poured in its place.

The parish hopes that the project for a permanent fix will be scheduled in the near future.