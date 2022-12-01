Company denies woman's insurance claim after their utility poles crashed through her roof

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two utility poles fell through a woman's roof after a truck driving through the neighborhood hit a low-hanging line. Christine Sloan contacted 2 On Your Side for help after the utility company that owns those poles denied her claim.

"It's unbelievable. I never thought that that would ever happen," Sloan said.

A tarp now covers a large hole in Sloan's Denham Springs home. The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 9, 2022. Homeowner surveillance video shows how a Penske truck turned into the wire, and the tension pulled down the utility poles it was connected to. It also toppled over a streetlight. It happened while Sloan was at work, but seeing it in person made her emotional.

"I dropped to my knees in tears," she said.

Now the single mom of six is left wondering how she's going to pay for the repairs since her claim through AT&T's insurer was denied. Sloan says law enforcement that responded to the scene didn't give out any citations because Penske wasn't at fault. DEMCO responded that same day to restore power and replace a pole but says it didn't drop a pole on anyone's house.

The poles that fell belonged to AT&T and are still sitting along Sloan's fence line. She says she has yet to see anyone from AT&T.

"They never came out to look at the situation," she said.

That low-hanging wire has caught her eye before. She's seen the garbage truck graze it.

"I've been concerned about it, but I really didn't think that that was going to happen," Sloan said.

Until it did. Now she's the one picking up the pieces.

After 2 On Your Side reached out, AT&T says its insurer is now reevaluating Sloan's claim and will remove the old poles as soon as possible.