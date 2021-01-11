Dillard's at Cortana Mall closing soon amid news of potential Amazon deal

BATON ROUGE - Dillard's, one of the final anchor tenants at the shuttered Cortana Mall, will be closing soon with the mall likely poised to become the home of a new Amazon distribution center.

Calls to the store Monday led to a pre-recorded message announcing a "store closing" sale from Jan. 12 to Jan. 24. It wasn't immediately clear at what date the store would officially close its doors.

The confirmation of the store's closing comes less than a week after a company closely tied to Amazon filed a build plan for the now-vacant mall.