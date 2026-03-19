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Data center developer agrees to donate water well, water main to West Feliciana Parish

1 hour 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 10:48 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Major improvements are coming to the West Feliciana Parish water system to support the multi-billion dollar data center being built south of St. Francisville.

Developer Hut 8 agreed to donate a water well, eight miles of water main and fire hydrants. The center will also use a closed-loop cooling system to limit the water needed to run the plant.

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Crews broke ground on the project last September. Ut's expected to create over 1,000 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs. 

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