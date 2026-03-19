Data center developer agrees to donate water well, water main to West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Major improvements are coming to the West Feliciana Parish water system to support the multi-billion dollar data center being built south of St. Francisville.

Developer Hut 8 agreed to donate a water well, eight miles of water main and fire hydrants. The center will also use a closed-loop cooling system to limit the water needed to run the plant.

Crews broke ground on the project last September. Ut's expected to create over 1,000 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs.