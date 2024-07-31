93°
Detectives trying to identify person who used stolen bank card at store

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police are trying to identify someone suspected of using a stolen bank card at a store.

According to detectives, the person used a stolen bank card to complete fraudulent transactions at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Anyone with information is urged to call 344-7867.

