Detectives searching for woman who allegedly stole $1,000 of merchandise from Prairieville Walmart

3 hours 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly stole approximately $1,000 of merchandise from a Walmart. 

The woman was seen on camera leaving the store with two shopping carts full of items without paying, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

