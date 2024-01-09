52°
Detectives searching for suspect who robbed Zaxby's at gunpoint
GONZALES - Detectives are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance robbing a Zaxby's at gunpoint.
The Gonzales Police Department said the robbery happened at the Zaxby's on Highway 30 on Jan. 6. The person took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled through nearby parking lots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
