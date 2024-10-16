72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing almost $20K of merchandise from multiple stores

4 hours 52 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 11:38 AM October 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of thefts from multiple stores in the area totaling almost $20,000. 

The pair pictured above is believed to be responsible for thefts from multiple stores in recent days. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said as of Wednesday, the total of their thefts was estimated to be worth over $17,400. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days