Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Hammond

HAMMOND - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Dec. 21.

The Hammond Police Department said Ah'nystee McGowan was last seen around the 900 block of Rue Monet in Hammond around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. McGowan was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Detectives did not specify whether they believed McGowan to be in danger.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the HPD at (985) 277-5701.