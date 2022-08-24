82°
Detectives searching for man who robbed O'Neal Lane gas station

5 hours 41 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 24 2022 Aug 24, 2022 August 24, 2022 11:16 AM August 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a suspect in an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a gas station earlier in August. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they responded to a reported armed robbery at a Circle K gas station on O'Neal Lane on Aug. 15. The victim told detectives that around 3:54 a.m. a man entered the store, waited for the other customers to leave, and walked up to the cashier before demanding all of the money.

The cashier told deputies they saw a gun in the man's pocket. 

The man reportedly fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

