Detectives searching for man who entered church, attacked disabled man

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man accused of cruelty to the infirm, among other charges.

Detectives are searching for William Breen III, 40, who is accused of walking into a church Saturday night and attacking an 81-year-old disabled man with chairs.

Breen has a history of violent attacks, law enforcement said. He is wanted for aggravated battery, vandalism, cruelty to the infirm, criminal damage to property, and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information on Breen's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.