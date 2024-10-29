82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Detectives searching for man wanted for three counts of attempted murder

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for three counts of attempted murder. 

Salvador Elizalde, pictured, is wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

No further information was provided by law enforcement regarding the incident or incidents that led to the charges. 

Anyone with information regarding Elizalde's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

