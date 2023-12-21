53°
Detectives searching for alleged suspects in business robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people believed to be connected to the robbery of a business.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the two pictured people are reportedly responsible for the robbery of a business in the 3800 block of Plank Road that happened on Dec. 9. Detectives did not specify what they took.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
