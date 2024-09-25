83°
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the person pictured above believed to have committed armed robbery at a convenience store. 

Detectives said the robbery happened at Dollar General on Hooper Road on Sept. 18. The person pictured can be seen with a gun at the cash register. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

