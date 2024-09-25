83°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the person pictured above believed to have committed armed robbery at a convenience store.
Detectives said the robbery happened at Dollar General on Hooper Road on Sept. 18. The person pictured can be seen with a gun at the cash register.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed, one seriously injured in late-night crash on I-110
-
Boil water advisory issued for Pierre Part residents
-
DCFS names Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary
-
LSP: Driver arrested for negligent homicide after crash kills DOTD employee in...
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...