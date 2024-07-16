93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives attempting to identify pair of suspected vehicle burglars

1 hour 46 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 11:21 AM July 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. 

The two individuals pictured above are believed to be the suspects in several armed burglaries on Eastgate Drive. Law enforcement did not specify when the burglaries took place. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days