Derek Curiel named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE - After his performance over the weekend against Tennessee, it should come as no surprise that LSU left fielder Derek Curiel was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Curiel helped guide the Tigers in their series victory over the Volunteers, as he hit .417 over the weekend with two doubles, a homer, three runs and six RBIs. That includes a 4-for-4 performance at the plate on Sunday with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBIs.

For the entire four-game week, Curiel went 7-for-15 at the dish with two doubles, two homers, four runs and seven RBIs.

The star freshman is batting a team-high .373 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 41 RBIs. Before it came to an end on Saturday, Curiel was also on a 43-game on-base streak.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 2 in the country with three weeks remaining in the regular season.