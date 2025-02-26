63°
Deputy injured in fiery crash on I-110 at Governor's Mansion Wednesday afternoon

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A deputy was injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 110 near the Governor's Mansion curve Wednesday afternoon, an EBRSO spokesperson said.

The fire started shortly before 4:45 p.m. Officials said the deputy sustained minor injuries. 

No further information on the crash was available. 

