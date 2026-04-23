TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:50a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED

5:20a: Accident. Center lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to Louise St/Exit 155C; CLEARED

5:50a: Accident. Left lane blocked in East Baton Rouge Parish on US 190 WB at US 61/Scenic Hwy; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident in Livingston on I-12 WB between Hwy 63 /Frost Rd/Livingston/Exit 22 and S Satsuma Rd/Colyell/Exit 19

6:30a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln at Reitz Avenue