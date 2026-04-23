LDWF, LDH investigating after deer carcass found in fridge of Pineville restaurant

PINEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Health are investigating after a deer carcass was found in a Pineville restaurant's freezer, which was being stored alongside other food items.

The Pineville Police Department initially began investigating the restaurant along the 2900 block of Cottingham Expressway after receiving reports that an employee was skinning a dead animal on Tuesday.

On Facebook, Pineville Police said that it was alleged that the deer was collected after being found dead on the side of the road. An attached screenshot of a social media complaint says that the restaurant where this happened was a Chinese eatery between Super 1 Foods and T.J. Maxx along Cottingham.

During its investigation, the Pineville Police Department learned that the animal carcass was being stored, with it allegedly intended to be served to customers inside the restaurant.

LDWF and LDH were called, and the agencies began investigating their respective parts of the investigation.

"At this time, all questions regarding potential wildlife violations or health code concerns should be directed to those agencies," Pineville Police added.