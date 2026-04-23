Thursday AM Forecast: Turning increasingly muggy with pop-up storms into the weekend

Temperatures and even humidity levels will steadily uptick as we head through the weekend. Each day will feature the chance for pop-up showers and storms.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will rise to near 83° under a mix of sun and clouds. The air will feel a touch muggy as humidity values increase. Due to this increase in moisture, we will pop some storms in the afternoon and evening, but these will stay isolated in nature. Any remaining showers will quickly fade after sunset leading to a quiet night. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.





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Up Next: Through Saturday, highs rise to the mid-80s, and even the upper 80s by Sunday. It's not impossible that we hit 90° before the middle of next week. Humidity levels will uptick as well, and we will feel downright humid over the weekend.

Pop-up showers and storms will stay in the forecast through the next seven days. There will be slight differences day to day in coverage and placement of storms. The bottom line is do not cancel outdoor plans as no washouts are expected, and not everyone will see rain.

Some new data suggests an interesting scenario for this weekend that will differ from the general pattern. Models are now indicating the possibility for a disturbance creating a line of storms that passes late Friday into early on Saturday. If this were to occur, less pop-up storms would form Saturday afternoon. The Storm Station is slightly leaning towards this scenario, but it is not a slam dunk just about yet.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Balin

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