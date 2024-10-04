Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy believed to have told her inmate boyfriend information about a 60 Gang member who is expected to testify against him has been arrested and fired.

Tybracia Gibson, 26, was booked Thursday with malfeasance in office and on three counts of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She had worked at Parish Prison since 2019.

Arrest documents suggest the investigation may have sprung from the investigation into the 60 Gang. Baton Rouge Police announced several arrests connected to that group on Thursday.

In August, a district attorney's investigator was monitoring jail phone calls by Dedric White, one of the 60 Gang suspects. He was talking to his brother Lance White and having Lance White send Instagram messages to another inmate, Rashawn Alexander, via Instagram "to coordinate the exchange of contraband," Gibson's arrest warrant said.

On Aug. 19, investigators were able to record video of the handoff of a smuggled package and then intercept drugs and a cell phone based on what they learned listening to the inmates' phone calls. Dedric White and Alexander were charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution.

In September both White and Alexander were moved to a jail in East Carrol Parish, although White was later returned to East Baton Rouge. The district attorney's office continued to listen to their phone calls.

In one call, the warrant says, Alexander asked the woman, who hadn't been identified yet, if she'd seen White. She responded that she had seen him when he was in central booking and that he wasn't being sent back to East Carrol Parish.

"They're trying to protect him or something," the warrant quotes her as saying. Alexander asked if he'd been talking to the police, and she said that she had not seen him do that.

Eventually, investigators were able to identify Gibson as the person talking to Alexander, the warrant said.

Gibson told investigators she and Alexander have been in a relationship for several years. She said that after his arrest in 2024, he started sending her money via cell phone apps and she brought in envelopes she got from Alexander's brother Rashine Alexander containing "unknown contraband," a sheriff's office news release said.

The sheriff's office said Rashawn and Rashine Alexander will also be charged with smuggling things into the prison.