Deputies wrangle eight lost donkeys found wandering Tangipahoa Parish highway
KENTWOOD - The jokes almost write themselves - deputies wrangled eight donkeys loose on a Tangipahoa Parish highway.
The livestock were kept in a holding "cell" while the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office worked to locate their owner, who was found just minutes after the donkeys were reported to be lost.
The donkeys were returned to their owner with no injuries, though they may be a little confused.
