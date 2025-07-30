Latest Weather Blog
Deputies, wildlife agents recover paralyzed crabber from Pearl River marsh
PEARL RIVER — St. Tammany Parish deputies recovered a crabber after he was stranded in a Pearl River marsh for nine hours.
Deputies said they were dispatched alongside Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard after a 57-year-old crabber didn't return home from East Pearl River Tuesday evening.
According to his family, they hadn't heard from the man since 10 a.m., and that he is paralyzed on his left side. By 5 p.m., he was officially reported missing.
After following his trail, authorities found the man's boat partially submerged after his motor failed and his phone went underwater. They then found him exhausted in the water, where he was for nearly nine hours, unable to move due to his medical condition.
Trending News
He was immediately turned over to medical personnel, evaluated, and brought safely home Tuesday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
Coroner identifies man killed in June hit-and-run along Anselmo Lane; BRPD still...
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for woman missing since February
-
Liberty Lagoon tickets now only available at gate; third ticket-policy change this...
-
Woman arrested for six counts of attempted murder after firing shots at...