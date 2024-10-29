Deputies trying to identify two people involved in Port Allen Walmart burglary

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are trying to identify two people involved in a Walmart burglary Friday, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the two entered the store in the early hours of Oct. 25, with one of the suspects wearing an employee's uniform. The suspects broke the glass on multiple electronic display cases and stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information is urged to call WBRSO at 225-382-5200.

Image credit to WBRSO