Deputies trying to ID pair of suspected vehicle burglars following incident at West Baton Rouge casino

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify two people accused of burglarizing a vehicle at a Port Allen casino.

According to deputies, the pair is accused of the vehicle burglary that happened on Jan. 19 at a casino along U.S. 190.

Anyone with information about this duo or have any information that could assist investigators is asked to call 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.