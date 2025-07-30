94°
Deputies searching for woman accused of theft from Dollar General

Wednesday, July 30 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for a woman believed to have stolen goods from Dollar General. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman pictured above was allegedly seen filling a shopping cart with items and leaving the store without paying on July 17. 

She was last seen driving away in a light-colored SUV. 

Anyone with information about the reported theft is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

