94°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for woman accused of theft from Dollar General
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for a woman believed to have stolen goods from Dollar General.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman pictured above was allegedly seen filling a shopping cart with items and leaving the store without paying on July 17.
She was last seen driving away in a light-colored SUV.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the reported theft is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Liberty Lagoon tickets now only available at gate; third ticket-policy change this...
-
Woman arrested for six counts of attempted murder after firing shots at...
-
Hundreds of new Louisiana laws take effect Aug. 1; see some of...
-
It's time to Stuff the Bus with school supplies to help EBR,...
-
BRPD searching for men who held elderly woman at gunpoint, stole her...