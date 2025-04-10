81°
Deputies searching for tractor stolen from Amite
AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a tractor stolen from the Graham Road area in Amite.
The tractor, a 1999 red 231 Massey Ferguson, was last seen in the 1900 block of Rolling Pines Road on Dec. 1, 2024. It was reported stolen two days after efforts to locate the equipment were unsuccessful, deputies said.
The tractor is worth $5,000, deputies noted.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about this theft, those responsible or the whereabouts of the tractor to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-748-3337.
