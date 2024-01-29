Deputies searching for suspects after multiple vehicles stolen from wrecker service

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects believed to have broken into a wrecker yard in December and broke into several vehicles.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the break-ins happened on Dec. 22 at Big Wheel Wrecker Service on Club Deluxe Road. Two vehicles were reported stolen but were later found crashed in the parish.

Footage from the wrecker yard showed at least four people entering several vehicles, one of which they used to do donuts in the yard.

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident are a newer-model white Ford Bronco and a white Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 902-2018.