57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for suspects after multiple vehicles stolen from wrecker service

52 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2024 Jan 29, 2024 January 29, 2024 10:14 AM January 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects believed to have broken into a wrecker yard in December and broke into several vehicles. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the break-ins happened on Dec. 22 at Big Wheel Wrecker Service on Club Deluxe Road. Two vehicles were reported stolen but were later found crashed in the parish. 

Footage from the wrecker yard showed at least four people entering several vehicles, one of which they used to do donuts in the yard. 

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident are a newer-model white Ford Bronco and a white Dodge pickup truck. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 902-2018.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days