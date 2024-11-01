Deputies searching for pair accused of retail theft on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a pair of alleged thieves believed to have stolen over $1,000 in merchandise from a store on Siegen Lane.

Deputies are searching for Aaliyah Givens, 22, and Diamond Percy, 26, in connection with the theft, which the sheriff's office says happened on Oct. 17.

The pair is also suspected of being connected to other retail thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.