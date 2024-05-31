Deputies searching for owner of supposedly kidnapped rooster

PATTERSON - Deputies had a burning question for parish residents Friday morning: "Is anyone missing a rooster?"

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday morning deputies were called to find a runaway child. "So, it all started when a youngster decided to embark on an adventure, leaving home in search of a new life," deputies said. "We've all been there."

The SMPSO found the child quickly, but quickly discovered the child hadn't run away from home alone. In his backpack was a rooster—a rooster that apparently did not belong to him.

The bird, affectionately dubbed "Ole Foghorn" by deputies, was a bit shaken up but otherwise alright. He's being held in Patterson Animal Control while waiting to be claimed.