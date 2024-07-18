Deputies searching for missing man last known to be at his hunting camp

BATCHELOR - Deputies are searching for a missing man last known to be heading to his hunting camp in north Pointe Coupee Parish.

Sources said Kennith Porche departed for his hunting camp off Gus Lacey Road Tuesday in his green 2005 Honda 300 4x4 with a front and back rack. His wife reportedly did not hear from him Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Deputies said his truck is at his camp, but his four-wheeler is gone.

Anyone with information on Porche's whereabouts is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Sherriff's Office at (225) 694-3737.