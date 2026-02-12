75°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD units respond to shooting in bathroom of CATS terminal along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting at the CATS terminal between Florida Boulevard and Convention Street on Thursday.
Several police units responded to the terminal around 11:30 a.m.
A BRPD spokesperson said that they believe the person shot themselves in the hand inside the bathroom and left the area before police arrived.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man tied to previous arsons arrested after allegedly paying someone to light...
-
Federal authorities announce an end to the immigration crackdown in Minnesota
-
2une In Previews: Zachary let's the good times roll with inaugural Mardi...
-
BRPD investigating shooting after 1 person found dead at apartment complex off...
-
BRPD officers looking for two who robbed convenience store at gunpoint
Sports Video
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...