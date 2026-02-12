Man convicted of fatally shooting 14-year-old, injuring 2 outside Bogalusa High basketball game

BOGALUSA — A man was found guilty of fatally shooting a 14-year-old and injuring two others who broke into a car outside a Bogalusa High School Basketball game.

Keldric Harry, 18, was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to the district attorney's office, the 14-year-old, identified as D.J., and two friends entered an unlocked car in the parking lot during the basketball game. Prosecutors said that's when Harry and co-defendant Hakheim Young, who is awaiting trial, opened fire on the three, killing D.J.

"The victim made the wrong choice at the wrong time - he broke into the wrong car. Did he deserve a death sentence? Did he deserve to get zippered with a machine gun? He bled out in the back seat of that car. That’s just cold-blooded, calculated killing," Assistant District Attorney Gary Tromblay said during closing arguments.

Harry's sentencing is set for April 20.