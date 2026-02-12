75°
Man arrested in Shada Avenue killing
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in a fatal shooting that happened on Shada Avenue in January.
Baton Rouge Police officer said 26-year-old Terrance London was shot and died along Shada Avenue on Jan. 15.
On Feb. 12, 41-year-old Joshua London was arrested in his death.
He was booked for manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and possession of stolen things.
