Family grieving the loss of 17-year-old who was killed days before birthday in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON - A family and the community of Wilkinson have been mourning the loss of 17-year-old Enaje Bates.

Bates was killed while in the back seat of her boyfriend's car in January. It was days before the teen's birthday, and months before she would've graduated.

"All I have left is memories," Markeitha Tickles, cousin of Bates, and caregiver of the teen.

On the day of the shooting, Tickles says Bates, who's nickname is Noodles, left home with her boyfriend. She says their last conversation was about graduation. Less than five minutes later, the phone rang. It was Noodle's boyfriend on the other line.

"I received a call with him screaming and hollering, saying that Noodles had been shot," she said.

Tickles says that call remains in her memory, something she'll never forget.

"That's when I think she took her last breath, because I could hear it, something I could never shake," she said.

Since Bates' death, Wilkinson County High School increased security at the school and sporting events held after school.

The teen's family says they want justice for her death.

"My girls ache, they heartache, mine ache, I had to sign us up for counseling, it's hard," she said.

WBRZ has reached out to the sheriff's office multiple times for an update in the investigation, but has not received a response.