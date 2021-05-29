73°
Deputies searching for missing Hammond man with dementia

4 hours 31 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, May 29 2021 May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 2:32 PM May 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Earl Dunn, 81, is approximately 5’ 4" and 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans, walking on University Avenue just east of I-55.

Dunn has dementia and Alzheimer's and his judgment might be impaired, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.

