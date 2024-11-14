Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen five days ago in LaPlace

LAPLACE — The St. John the Baptist Parish deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who has been missing for five days.

Jokaia Polk was last seen on Nov. 9 around noon on Canterbury Drive in LaPlace.

Polk is a Black girl, approximately 5’ 1” tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She has waist length “Faux-Locs” extensions

in her hair. She is a student at Langston Hughes Academy in New Orleans.